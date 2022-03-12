Xuez (XUEZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53,874.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $50,257.40 and approximately $53,874.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xuez has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,247,211 coins and its circulating supply is 4,280,777 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

