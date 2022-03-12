yAxis Hits Market Capitalization of $375,875.22 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. yAxis has a market capitalization of $375,875.22 and $4,160.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yAxis has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.35 or 0.06607016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,170.97 or 0.99987812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00041729 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

