Ycash (YEC) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $16,441.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,357,050 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

