Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $657,262.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $4.14 million and $657,262.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.16 or 0.06610392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,131.29 or 1.00022007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041633 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

