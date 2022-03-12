Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on ACM Research from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded down $7.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.15. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $119.12.

ACM Research shares are going to split on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 982.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

