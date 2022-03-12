Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.99 Million

Brokerages expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) to announce $918.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $957.77 million. Cabot reported sales of $842.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBT opened at $70.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.46. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

