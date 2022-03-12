Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Brokerages predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.67 billion and the highest is $3.86 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $15.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $15.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

EXPD stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.49. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

