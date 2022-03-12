Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will announce $123.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.38 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $116.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $513.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.47 million to $535.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $558.59 million, with estimates ranging from $513.71 million to $593.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FR opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

