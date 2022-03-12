Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $868.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) to report sales of $868.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $883.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $846.97 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $342.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $100.76 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $795,265.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,875 shares of company stock worth $20,507,014. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,614,000 after purchasing an additional 689,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

