Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) to announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. NVIDIA reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,659,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,552,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.52. The firm has a market cap of $552.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

