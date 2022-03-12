Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) will report $1.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year sales of $13.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 million to $14.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.67 million, with estimates ranging from $13.54 million to $21.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SCYNEXIS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.99. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

