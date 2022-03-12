Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Seanergy Maritime posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at $4,378,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,404,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,354,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,336 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,425. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $196.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

