Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Post $0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. Standard Motor Products posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $944.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

In related news, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090 and have sold 13,041 shares valued at $589,486. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

