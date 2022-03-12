Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.63 Million

Brokerages expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) to post $245.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $344.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.00 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,473,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,153,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $804,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.