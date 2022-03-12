Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

ZION traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $104,419,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $96,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 405,374 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

