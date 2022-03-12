Zacks: Analysts Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) to post $51.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported sales of $30.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $207.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $207.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $230.65 million, with estimates ranging from $228.80 million to $232.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

ABST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Absolute Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

ABST stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 125,918 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.