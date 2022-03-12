Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Post $1.18 EPS

Brokerages predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 73,243 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,906. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.