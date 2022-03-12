Zacks: Analysts Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.63. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,189,000 after buying an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after purchasing an additional 831,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94,814 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 29.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,015,000 after purchasing an additional 911,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,295,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 4.08. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

