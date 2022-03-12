Zacks: Analysts Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.45 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) will announce $20.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.73 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $18.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $88.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.83 billion to $90.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $86.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.76 billion to $92.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

NYSE:ADM opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

In other news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 52,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $2,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.