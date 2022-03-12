Zacks: Analysts Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. AXT reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AXT by 89.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 867,100 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 597,850 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AXT by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AXT by 394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,394 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in AXT by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 164,871 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTI traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,153. The stock has a market cap of $292.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. AXT has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

AXT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.