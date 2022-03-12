Zacks: Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.50. KBR posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $61,275,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in KBR by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.41. 1,897,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,552. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.67 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 488.89%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

