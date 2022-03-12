Zacks: Analysts Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) will post $33.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.09 million to $34.30 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year sales of $146.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $149.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $175.88 million, with estimates ranging from $168.25 million to $183.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LiveVox.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveVox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden bought 253,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LiveVox by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVOX stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

