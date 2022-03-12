Zacks: Analysts Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Prologis posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

PLD opened at $147.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.62 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The firm has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

