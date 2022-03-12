Zacks: Analysts Expect Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Quoin Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.85) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QNRX. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNRX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 674,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,483. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

