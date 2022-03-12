Zacks: Analysts Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. WEC Energy Group also reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $9.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.