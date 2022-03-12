Zacks: Analysts Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUY remained flat at $$5.52 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,214,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,461,188. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

