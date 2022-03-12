Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will report sales of $255.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.60 million and the lowest is $250.20 million. 2U reported sales of $232.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.06. 2U has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek bought 26,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $4,235,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in 2U by 6.9% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 44.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 156,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth about $23,361,000.

About 2U (Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.