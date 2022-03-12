Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.50 Million

Brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) to report sales of $136.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $129.60 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $146.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $604.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $610.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $650.04 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $658.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,326 shares of company stock valued at $557,632. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDD stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.27. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

