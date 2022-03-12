Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,530,000 after purchasing an additional 481,861 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,512,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,608,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,190,000 after acquiring an additional 93,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

AEIS opened at $83.48 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $122.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

