Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 389.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

