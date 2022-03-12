Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.35). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

Shares of ASMB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.51. 688,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,191. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 156,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 74.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

