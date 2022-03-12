Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.90. Best Buy posted earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $11.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Shares of BBY traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,159,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,568. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $251,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.