Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) will post $46.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.70 million and the highest is $46.49 million. Camden National posted sales of $47.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $190.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.69 million to $191.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $201.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.59 million to $205.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CAC stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after buying an additional 146,099 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

