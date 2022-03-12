Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) to report sales of $467.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.00 million and the lowest is $463.81 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $454.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.96. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

