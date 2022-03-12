Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocGo will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DocGo.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCGO. Barclays assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. began coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,282,000. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $10,054,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $9,197,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,186,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,013,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $6.59 on Friday. DocGo has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26.

