Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.10). Elys Game Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

ELYS stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 4.59. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $79,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 33,200 shares of company stock worth $108,506 in the last three months. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.