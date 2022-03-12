Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genprex will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genprex.

Get Genprex alerts:

Shares of GNPX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.11. 330,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,108,162. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. Genprex has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $100.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of -0.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the second quarter worth $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the third quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Genprex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Genprex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Genprex by 92.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genprex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genprex (GNPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.