Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Rayonier posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $182,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rayonier by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Rayonier by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,179,000 after buying an additional 1,697,317 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $28,252,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rayonier by 923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 700,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,987,000 after buying an additional 631,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. 1,055,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,650. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.