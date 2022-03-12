Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Root’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.38). Root also reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Root will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Root.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of ROOT stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.27. Root has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $15.41.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $27,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $13,714,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 3,807.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,924 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 498,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

