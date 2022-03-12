Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.38. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $2.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $8.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $60.61. 515,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,919. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $150.85.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,938,000 after purchasing an additional 124,718 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,889,000 after purchasing an additional 166,570 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 488,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after purchasing an additional 79,048 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 54.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after purchasing an additional 169,098 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.