Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). SmileDirectClub posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 234.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SDC shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

SDC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 4,050,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,821,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $800.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 30.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 54,030 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $1,350,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

