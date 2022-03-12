Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Timken reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $40,970,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after purchasing an additional 474,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2,351.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 451,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $29,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,029. Timken has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.05%.

About Timken (Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.