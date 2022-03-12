Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.15. American Public Education posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 729,933 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,526.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 368,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 136,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 74,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,912. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $414.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

