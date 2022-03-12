Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) will announce $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.85. Chubb posted earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $14.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $15.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $404,247. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $201.91. 1,424,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,236. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.44 and its 200-day moving average is $190.95. Chubb has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $211.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.