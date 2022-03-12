Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after purchasing an additional 149,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 8.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $5.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,284. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

