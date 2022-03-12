Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter.

OMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

OMAB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.45. 60,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,256. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 192.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 47,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 44.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.