Zacks: Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post $1.95 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

MS stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.18. 8,559,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,300,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

