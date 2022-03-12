Zacks: Brokerages Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.64 Million

Brokerages expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) to report sales of $74.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $315.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $316.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $356.54 million, with estimates ranging from $356.37 million to $356.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $122,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 196,300 shares of company stock worth $860,459 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 23.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 991,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 190,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 119,884 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 667,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 110,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYPS stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.