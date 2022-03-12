Zacks: Brokerages Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.64 Million

Brokerages expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) to report sales of $74.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.
On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $315.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $316.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $356.54 million, with estimates ranging from $356.37 million to $356.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.
A number of research firms recently commented on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 23.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 991,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 190,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 119,884 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 667,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 110,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MYPS stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
