Zacks: Brokerages Expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will report sales of $55.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.73 million and the highest is $56.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $257.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $260.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $340.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $357.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WM Technology.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAPS. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. WM Technology has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $22.83.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

