Zano (ZANO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,235.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $3,235.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,086.39 or 1.00005246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00070348 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00248457 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012573 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00138435 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.00264251 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004915 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034256 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000779 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,102,015 coins and its circulating supply is 11,072,515 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.